Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills Slams Owner’s Non-Profit for Supporting Trump

Kenny Stills gave a piece of his mind to the Miami Dolphins owner’s non-profit organization for supporting President Donald Trump. Earlier this week, it was announced that Stephen Ross is hosting a fundraiser event in the Hamptons and Trump is scheduled to attend. When the Dolphins wide receiver heard the news, he went to Twitter and expressed his frustration.

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

“You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ross’ non-profit is called Rise and it’s working with sports teams and clubs all over the country. Ross is the chairman of the board, so his fingerprints are all over the organization.

“We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations,” the mission statement reads.

“Through partnerships and programs, we inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality.”

So with Ross having Trump at his fundraiser event does raise a few eyebrows. But as the Miami Herald mentioned, Ross is one of the NFL owners who support Trump as they have been friends for decades.

Last year, Stills was one of the players who kneeled during the national anthem, something Trump is against.

“It’s not going to change,” Stills said last year via Boston.com. “Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it. Once your eyes are open to some of the things that are happening, you continue to work and try to grow and create change for the rest of your life. It’s something I’m committed to forever.”

“This has never been against the military or the flag or the police,” Stills added. “And so just for them to have the opportunity, for us to have the conversation, for them to approach me and say that, that meant a bunch.”

Stills is entering his seventh season in the NFL and fifth with the Dolphins. In 2018, the Oklahoma alum registered 37 receptions, 553 yards and six touchdowns. His best season in the NFL was the 2016 campaign when he recorded 42 receptions 726 yards and nine touchdowns.