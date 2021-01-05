Watch: Texans' JJ Watt Apologizes to Deshaun Watson for 'Wasting' 2020 Season

✖

J.J. Watt wanted the Houston Texans to play better for Deshaun Watson. On Sunday after the Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the 2020 season, Watt and Watson were walking to the locker room, and cameras caught Watt talking to Watson. He apologized to the 25-year old quarterback for "wasting" one of his years.

"I'm sorry. We wasted one of your years. I mean, we should have 11 wins," Watt said. The Texans finished the 2020 season with a 4-12 record, their worst mark since 2017. And while the team struggled, Watson played at a high level, completing 70% of his passes while throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts in 2020.

"I'm sorry, we wasted one of your years." Watt to Watson after a tough season. pic.twitter.com/mcTVK3ZeJG — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 5, 2021

The Texans got off to a slow start, losing their first four games of the year. In October the team fired Bill O'Brien who was the head coach and general manager. The Texans are currently searching for a new coach and GM, and Watson recently talked to reporters about what the team needs going forward.

"We've all got to be on the same page," Watson said as ESPN reported. "There's too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people thinking they have this power, and it's not like that. We need someone that stands tall, and this is who we follow and this is the way it goes."

Watson was drafted by the Texans No. 12 overall in 2017. After suffering a season-ending injury during his rookie campaign, the Clemson alum has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl three teams and ending the 2020 season and the NFL's passing yards leader.

One of the big reasons the Texans struggled in 2020 was the lack of defensive production. The Texans ranked 30th in total defense and 27th in scoring defense. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and five-time All-Pro First Team selection, could never get going in 2020, recording just five sacks in 16 games. The last time Watt played a full season was in 2018 and recorded 16 sacks that season.