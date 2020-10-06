Texans' AJ McCarron and Wife Katherine Webb Expecting Third Child

✖

Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron's family is about to get bigger very soon. On Instagram, McCarron and his wife, Katherine Webb, announced they expecting their third child. In an Instagram video, McCarron is seen shooting a blue confetti cannon, indicating they are having another boy.

“And God said … BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM,” the former pageant queen said in the caption on Instagram. "PSA. Prayers needed for my sanity." The couple is parents to sons Tripp, 4 and Cash, 21 months. Webb is a TV personality who was Miss Alabama in 2012 and also appeared in the 2013 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Earlier this year, Webb said she gave up fame to start a family.

"I gave it all up to marry my forever love and have my boys," Webb wrote on Instagram at the time, "and I would do it all again in a heartbeat." As for McCarron, he has been in the NFL for six years after putting together a very memorable career at Alabama. Along with winning three national titles, McCarron won the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Kellen Moore Award in 2013. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round in 2014 and has been a backup QB for the majority of his career.

Despite being a backup, McCarron is a QB a lot of teams like. Last year, McCarron signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in March." I feel like I'm overlooked but at the same time, it doesn't even matter," McCarron said to Complex in 2014. "Not even my opinion matters. When I first got to Alabama, our offensive line coach told us, 'What's the point of complaining when nobody is going to listen anyway?' That's how I've taken this whole thing on. There's no reason for me to voice an opinion. I'm going to fall wherever God has planned for me and I'll make the most of it then."

In his career, McCarron has played with four different teams, but most fans recognize him from his time with the Bengals. In 2015, McCarron took over for Andy Dalton after injuring his thumb. He was able to get the Bengals in the playoffs, but the team lost 18-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers the wild card round.