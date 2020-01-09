AJ McCarron’s Wife Katherine Webb Says She Abandoned Fame to Start a Family With the Texans QB

In 2013, model Katherine Webb became a household name after being the focal point of the BCS National Championship. She later appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, a Carl’s Jr. commercial, and covered the Super Bowl for Inside Edition. It appeared at the time that Webb would soon be one of the biggest stars in the country, but she ultimately disappeared from the public eye. She recently revealed that this was done on purpose.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories, Webb explained that she was largely uncomfortable with the level of fame that she reached. She hated being famous and having her personal life out there for anyone to examine on a daily basis. She also preferred her life with Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron and their two children.

There were perks that Webb enjoyed, such as appearing in Sports Illustrated. She also partnered with Chrissy Teigen while presenting an MVP award at the Guys Choice Awards. They also worked together for MTV at Hangout Fest in Alabama. However, Webb just preferred life away from the spotlight.

When the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2013 BCS National Championship, McCarron secured his future in the NFL. The biggest story of the game, however, were comments made by announcer Brent Musberger in regard to McCarron’s then-girlfriend, Webb.

The longtime voice of football referred to her as “beautiful” and said that Alabama youngsters should start practicing football in the backyard in hopes of meeting such women in college. ESPN later apologized for Musberger’s comments, but the result was that Webb quickly grew more famous than she would have preferred.

In the days following the National Championship, Webb’s follower count on Twitter jumped over 200,000. Then-NFL defender Darnell Dockett and NBA star LeBron James were both figures that hit the follow button, and Dockett even invited her on a date at Wing Stop.

The years since have been far less hectic for Webb considering that she isn’t making headlines on a daily basis. She is instead spending time with her loved ones and embracing other aspects of life. Additionally, Webb is creating pieces of art. Her life is quite different away from the spotlight, but she has no regrets about the changes.

“I gave it all up to marry my forever love and have my boys,” Webb wrote on Instagram, “and I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

(Photo Credit: Tom Briglia/Getty Images)