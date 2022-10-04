Terry Bradshaw Supporters Send Love to NFL Great After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal
Terry Bradshaw recently revealed that he battled cancer twice last year and he's now cancer free. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback made the announcement on Fox NFL Sunday this past weekend before the full slate of games for the day kicked off.
"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," Bradshaw said, per Yahoo! "In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news."Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston."
Bradshaw 74, has been on Fox NFL Sunday since it was launched in 1994. As a player, Bradshaw spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-83) and helped the team win four Super Bowls. Here's a look at fans showing support for Bradshaw.
During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022
One person wrote: "Mr. Terry! (Southern Lady), I am beyond elated that you are cancer free! God is Good & the mercy He shows us when we think all might be lost. It never is! You have a cheering section out here in TV land, & prayers going up for you & your family. God Bless You Mr. T!"
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Prayers up for my good friend Terry Bradshaw being CANCER FREE🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 2, 2022
Another person wrote: "God bless Terry Bradshaw, a national treasure. Appreciate that man while he still here as enthusiastic and joyful as he as. I love his spirit and his energy. Kudos."
Two years after my bladder cancer diagnosis and with another year of treatments left to go.. sobering to hear @NFLonFOX Terry Bradshaw talk about his own bladder cancer battle and that he is cancer free. Most people don’t talk about it. It’s uncomfortable. Grateful to you Terry— Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) October 2, 2022
One person tweeted: "Terry, we love you in the Burgh! My husband had a cancerous neck tumor 34 years ago. He had the surgery and has been cancer-free since then. You got this!! Love and prayers!!"
Great news hearing TERRY BRADSHAW Hall of Famer @FOXFOOTBALL @steelers is now cancer free. God Bless him as I like many cancer patients know those words by ur Dr that u r “CANCER FREE” r magical. https://t.co/HfgUnpghrr— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 2, 2022
One fan tweeted: "Awesome! It's been on my mind all week! I'm not a Steelers fan but definitely a Terry Bradshaw fan! He is Hilariously funny! & made this sistah cry when I heard his BEAUTIFUL voice on The Masked Singer. Continued blessings sent out for you now and always!"
Wonderful segment on Fox #NFL Sunday with #TerryBradshaw informing us of his battling cancer & winning! Howie joking "how come it took them so long to find out something`s wrong with you??"🤣..& maybe that's part of it...a bit of madness is key!— Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) October 2, 2022
Stay strong Terry!
One Twitter user wrote: "Sorry you're a member of the club but glad you're feeling better. Keep talking about your issues, it might get a few more of us to the Dr's office instead of saying it's nothing, it'll go away. Take care."
We wish your well, Mr. Bradshaw. Thank you for having the courage to publicly disclose your #bladdercancer journey. #TerryBradshaw https://t.co/RSfH0Qjz9m— Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (@BladderCancerUS) October 3, 2022
A person on Twitter said: "Terry, I am thrilled you beat both cancers. My husband was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer also. He had the tumor removed & they are monitoring him very closely. They say it's second only to pancreatic cancer. God bless you!"
I speak for everyone when we say that’s wonderful news— Titans Rick! (@TitanRickSanchz) October 2, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest reasons why I'm an NFL fan. As a kid, we watched Terry every time he was on TV with the Steelers. Wishing the original TB all the best and living cancer free. God Bless Terry!"