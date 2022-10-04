Terry Bradshaw Supporters Send Love to NFL Great After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

Terry Bradshaw recently revealed that he battled cancer twice last year and he's now cancer free. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback made the announcement on Fox NFL Sunday this past weekend before the full slate of games for the day kicked off.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," Bradshaw said, per Yahoo! "In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news."Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston."

Bradshaw 74, has been on Fox NFL Sunday since it was launched in 1994. As a player, Bradshaw spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-83) and helped the team win four Super Bowls. Here's a look at fans showing support for Bradshaw.