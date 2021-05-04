Terry Bradshaw Blasts 'Weak' Aaron Rodgers for Packers Turmoil

✖

Terry Bradshaw didn't hold back his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Fox Sports NFL analyst appeared on WFAN Monday and said Rodgers shouldn't be bothered about who the Green Bay Packers draft. It was reported that Rodgers is not happy about the Packers selecting Jordan Love in the first round last year.

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is," Bradshaw said on the Moose and Maggie show. "Who the hell cares who you draft? He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1? ... And for him to be upset, my god, I don't understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round - I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys. They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay."

Last week, it was reported that Rodgers told people in the organization he wasn't going to return to the Packers due to his frustration with management. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and president Mark Murphy have spoken on the situation and said the issues with Rodgers have been going on for several months. Bradshaw also revealed what he would do if he was running the show in Green Bay.

"I wouldn't budge. Let him gripe, let him cry - retire, you're 38, go ahead and retire, see you later. I'm really strong about stuff like that, and it just makes him look weak," Bradshaw stated. "In my way [of looking at things], it makes him look weak."

It was also reported the Packers were going to trade Rodgers after the 2020 season but backed off after he won his third MVP award. In NFL history, there have only been two players to be named MVP and not return to their team the following season - Norm Van Brocklin and Jim Brown - and both of those players retired. The Packers have stated they have no plans to trade Rodgers, and while Rodgers hasn't spoken about the ordeal on camera, he told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports that he loves the Packers, the fans and the city of Green Bay.