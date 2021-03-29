Terrell Owens Reveals Aftermath of Terrifying Car Crash and His Reaction

✖

Terrell Owens is thankful for the support he received over the weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the aftermath of a scary car crash he was in on Saturday. Owens also posted a photo of him kneeling in prayer indicating he was able to leave the crash scene and not suffer any serious injuries.

"I was on my way home but this is... HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and... HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY," Owens wrote. "Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is good." According to TMZ, Owens was test driving an Audi Q8 55 TSI on Saturday, which he posted on his Instagram Story. It is not known if he was driving that car at the time of the accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

Owens, 47, is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round in 1996 and quickly became a top target for 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Owens has a breakout season in 1998, catching 67 passes for 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2000 after posting 97 receptions for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Owens would play for the 49ers until the end of the 2003 season and then joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004. He was there for two seasons before being cut by the team in March 2006. Not too long after being released by the Eagles, Owens signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys. His most notable season in Dallas was the 2007 campaign, catching 81 passes for 1,355 yards and 13 touchdowns. Owens was cut by the Cowboys in March 2009. He then signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills and also spent one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens finished his career with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 but did not attend the official celebration in Canton, Ohio. Instead, Owens hosted his own celebration in McKenzie Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Owens is the only inductee to skip his induction and host a separate ceremony.