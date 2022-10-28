Terrell Owens' Neighbor Charged in Confrontation With Former NFL Star

A woman who confronted former NFL star Terrell Owens in August has been changed after she accused him of harassing her, according to NewsNation. Owens filmed the incident, and the video shows the woman, who is his neighbor, accusing him of running a stop sign and nearly running her off the road. When Owens got out of the car, the woman, identified as Caitlin Davis, called the police to report him and told them she was being harassed. In the video, Davis can be heard saying "you're a Black man approaching a white woman."

Davis was charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report in Broward County, Florida. Police said that Owens denied the allegations against him and said he could have been speeding because he was only traveling to his mailbox. Owens appeared on Cuomo on Thursday and was asked by Chirs Cuomo if he liked that she was charged and if he wanted to prosecute her.

Yeah, absolutely," Owens replied, per Yahoo, "because if the roles were reversed, obviously, they would be going to the full extent of the law to charge me." Owens went on to say that he was not surprised about the incident despite never experiencing anything like that before.

"When you mentioned that you're shocked," Owens continued, "for us, it's not shocking. This is something that goes on every day, and thankfully, now things are being exposed, obviously due to social media, obviously mobile devices that are able to capture these types of moments."

Owens also said that being a Pro Football Hall of Famer benefited him in the incident. "It's not about me," Owens said. "I just think about others that may have been in this situation, and if they didn't — like I said — have the status of, or just the wherewithal that I did. Like I said, it could have been, obviously, gravely different…It doesn't matter what type of neighborhood you're in. This is the reality of the life of a Black individual, or a Black American." Owens, 48, played in the NFL from 1996 to 2010. The legendary wide receiver was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in his career.