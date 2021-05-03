Tennessee Titans Draft Pick Charged With Assaulting Woman

✖

One of the Tennessee Titans' draft picks was charged with one count of simple assault on Friday, stemming from an April 18, incident in Pittsburgh, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rashad Weaver, a linebacker from the University of Pittsburgh, is the Titans draft pick that was charged, and it was reported that police officers found a woman lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people at 2:28 a.m. local time on April 18.

The complaint goes on to say a large man punched the woman later found lying on the ground by officers. One witness said Weaver punched the woman while another person noted that he didn't see that happen. The victim was checked by a medical professional and released. However, the complaint goes on to say the victim went to Ohio Valley Hospital on April 22 due to vomiting and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Weaver, who was not at the scene when officers arrived, reportedly get into an argument with the woman at the Foxtail bar five minutes prior. Weaver claimed the woman spilled a drink on him, leading to officers separating the two. The victim told officers she threw a drink at Weaver during the argument. Before leaving the bar, the complaint revealed that Weaver "stated to other officers on scene that he had no problem hitting a female if they needed it."

"The allegations against my client, Rashad Weaver, are completely false and reckless," said Weaver's attorney Dennis M. Blackwell of The Blackwell Law Firm. "Mr. Weaver takes these charges very seriously, and we look forward to clearing his good name. Without question and without hesitation, we deny Rashad punched anyone, especially a woman. We intend to conduct a full investigation of these charges, and intend to pursue all legal remedies available to Rashad."

Weaver was selected by the Titans in the fourth round on Saturday. After missing the entire 2019 season, Weaver had a productive 2020 campaign, posting 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in nine starts. The production led to him being named to the All-ACC and All-America First Team.

"When I got on the phone, I felt like they got the biggest steal of the draft," Weaver said of the Titans on the team's official website. "I thought I'd be going on Day 2, honestly, but some things just change. But at this point now I have been drafted, and people dream of this. I am so thankful for it. For them to pick me, I am excited. I think they got a great value pick in me, and I am ready to prove that to them.