Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Catches Heat After Wearing Mask Over Everything But Face During Georgia Showdown
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in one of the biggest games of the SEC schedule. However, the battle on the field became less of a story due to Jeremy Pruitt. The Tennessee head coach wore an orange and white checkered gaiter, but he chose to do so in a very unique fashion. Instead of covering his mouth, Pruitt opted to cover the back of his head, his ears and his chin. Although he did occasionally pull the gaiter up to cover everything but his eyes.
When the fans watched the SEC battle, they immediately began making jokes about the Tennessee head coach. Many compared Pruitt to ET while others called him a ninja. The comments continued throughout the first half of Saturday's game as college football fans shied away from discussing the actual action on the field. They instead spent far more time poking fun.
Jeremy Pruitt: “COVID comes through the ears right?— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) October 10, 2020
TN staffer: “Umm I don’t th-“
Pruitt: “Say less.” pic.twitter.com/zQxc5aHfuf
Jeremy Pruitt pioneering new levels of not understanding how masks work pic.twitter.com/Lgyxz85Cgq— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) October 10, 2020
Why does Jeremy Pruitt continue to wear his gaiter like Katharine Hepburn in Rooster Cogburn? pic.twitter.com/PmoGJoFcDq— Auric Goldfinger (@AuricGoldfnger) October 10, 2020
Jeremy Pruitt must have missed the memo on how to wear a face mask 😷 pic.twitter.com/FGjDO7D7BC— George Jarjour (@gjarjour) October 10, 2020
Pruitt auditioning for Yassar Arafat’s old PLO gig?— jeff lanier (@dwsfootballdad) October 10, 2020
So we’re not going to say anything about Jeremy Pruitt wearing his mask like this? pic.twitter.com/5E3GvS2oLw— Ashley Collins (@Ashncoll) October 10, 2020
Thank goodness Kirby Smart coached with Jeremy Pruitt at Bama... so he could recognize him by his voice. pic.twitter.com/KHsofPcYJJ— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 10, 2020
Jeremy Pruitt going full babushka pic.twitter.com/c5DbtdtJtF— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 10, 2020
Pruitt looks stupid with that checkerboard tablecloth on his head....— Tim Ward (@tcward62) October 10, 2020
No chance Jeremy Pruitt’s ears catch Covid.— Bryan Passink (@BryanPassink) October 10, 2020
Jeremy Pruitt is our coach and I’m proud he’s our coach but....what is going on with his gator? Is he an orange ninja? pic.twitter.com/mYpViPgjRC— Justin Jeffers (@jeffersjustin1) October 10, 2020
Looks like Jeremy Pruitt and Cam Newton have been shopping at the same boutiques.— Roll ‘Bama Roll (@rollbamaroll) October 10, 2020
jeremy pruitt on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/5CyGchAkw7— Trey Rowland (@trey_rowland59) October 10, 2020
Who wore it better?
RT for Jeremy Pruitt— SEC Slow Smoked (@SECSlowSmoked) October 10, 2020
Like for ET pic.twitter.com/l9D4fypiWg