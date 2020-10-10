Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Catches Heat After Wearing Mask Over Everything But Face During Georgia Showdown

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in one of the biggest games of the SEC schedule. However, the battle on the field became less of a story due to Jeremy Pruitt. The Tennessee head coach wore an orange and white checkered gaiter, but he chose to do so in a very unique fashion. Instead of covering his mouth, Pruitt opted to cover the back of his head, his ears and his chin. Although he did occasionally pull the gaiter up to cover everything but his eyes.

When the fans watched the SEC battle, they immediately began making jokes about the Tennessee head coach. Many compared Pruitt to ET while others called him a ninja. The comments continued throughout the first half of Saturday's game as college football fans shied away from discussing the actual action on the field. They instead spent far more time poking fun.