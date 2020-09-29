Tampa Bay Lightning Win Stanley Cup, and Social Media Sounds Off

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions. The team was able to win their second NHL championship in franchise history by beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton, Alberta, which was where the entire playoffs were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It takes a lot to be in a bubble for 80 days or whatever long it was," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. "But it's all worth it now. We're coming home with the Cup." During their run to the Stanley Cup, the Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins who were the league's top team in the regular season, and the New York Islanders before taking down the Stars.

"These last six weeks have been really emotional for my family and I, not only on the ice but off the ice," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said, who played just two minutes in the playoffs but scored a goal in Game 3. "I just want to say to my family: I love you guys so much. To all the friends and everyone who supported us along the way: We love you. We can't wait to celebrate with you." Here's a look at social media reacting to the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup.