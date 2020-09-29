Tampa Bay Lightning Win Stanley Cup, and Social Media Sounds Off
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions. The team was able to win their second NHL championship in franchise history by beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton, Alberta, which was where the entire playoffs were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It takes a lot to be in a bubble for 80 days or whatever long it was," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. "But it's all worth it now. We're coming home with the Cup." During their run to the Stanley Cup, the Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins who were the league's top team in the regular season, and the New York Islanders before taking down the Stars.
"These last six weeks have been really emotional for my family and I, not only on the ice but off the ice," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said, who played just two minutes in the playoffs but scored a goal in Game 3. "I just want to say to my family: I love you guys so much. To all the friends and everyone who supported us along the way: We love you. We can't wait to celebrate with you." Here's a look at social media reacting to the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup.
THIS IS OUR TIME
YOUR TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1trZdj2JPf— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
YOU’RE NOT DREAMING!!!!!#GOBOLTS pic.twitter.com/B752V7Te1h— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
IT’S REAL IT’S REAL IT’S REAL#BOLTSWIN pic.twitter.com/MqtSjnzbpm— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
On September 28th, 2020, the Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup.
What a weird year. pic.twitter.com/0tiiIQHQkM— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2020
The @TBLightning are bringing the Stanley Cup home to TAMPA BAY! ⚡️#TeamTampaBay | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/uJgfj95Mo5— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2020
Your 2020 #StanleyCup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P43wYrBEZW— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
No asterisk on this Stanley Cup. A heck of an achievement by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the bubble. The shock of that sweep series loss in April 2019 is a distant memory. This is what a 62-win team indeed looks like. They are the best. They are the champs.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 29, 2020
Tampa Bay Stanley Cup Champions. Thrilled for Coach, Jon Cooper, who, aged 32, was a Public Defender in Michigan. Started coaching high school as a lark, felt alive, made a midlife career change that was a leap into the unknown. It has ended up in Stanley Cup Glory. Inspirational pic.twitter.com/Gc9Gs9nQCP— roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 29, 2020
Tampa Bay’s first two goals tonight look EXACTLY like the two #Blackhawks scored on them in Game 6 of 2015 Stanley Cup clincher. Wow. https://t.co/XZj4HpePun— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 29, 2020
DRINK UP BOYS!! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sLUdp0VQHS— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They deserve it after not overreacting to last year’s disastrous ending. Stuck with it, didn’t do dumb shit just for the sake of mixing things up, found creative ways to add to group and finally got rewarded for building an awesome team— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) September 29, 2020
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning—Stanley Cup Champs! Now can the Rays and the Bucs build on that and make Tampa the City of Champions in 2020? It could happen. pic.twitter.com/90la2hi2Ec— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 29, 2020
.@DAVEMISHKIN CALLS THE MOMENT WE BECAME THE CHAMPS!! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/LuMiBZj7jQ— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
Checking in with Mr. Vinik!!#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/lRcnCUyllp— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
WE DID IT! Thunder Alley erupted in cheers as the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup! ⚡⚡⚡ #GoBolts STORY: https://t.co/715VTiHkOl pic.twitter.com/HpCZUWbVE5— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 29, 2020
“Lightweight, baby! Lightweight!”@realstamkos91 | @patmaroon pic.twitter.com/jqmP4na0Ax— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
This is today's front page and sports section front – the Tampa Bay Lightning's sweet redemption. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VkLSA5iEmQ— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) September 29, 2020
Congratulations, Tampa Bay Lightning!
You have earned redemption. Your epic choke last season has been avenged.
You are once again Stanley Cup champions.
Well done, boys. You've dominated every opponent you've faced this year.
Now celebrate like there's no tomorrow.— UrinatingRee (@UrinatingTree) September 29, 2020
Final piece of this bubble adventure.
We’re bringing the #StanleyCup home to you, Tampa!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nnjOSHcXUh— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020
Good morning from Tampa Bay ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EmnIjFZ6lK— Kimberly (@littleschminx) September 29, 2020
Did you guys know the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup today? The Storm is Coming...— 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 𝓡𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓮 (@TrumperWavin) September 29, 2020