Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bring Back Creamsicle Uniforms, and NFL Fans Have Thoughts

The creamsicle uniforms are coming back. On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are bringing back the orange and white uniforms which they wore from 1976 through 1996. The team will start wearing the uniforms for their Throwback Games starting in 2023. It was pushed back a year due to global supply chain challenges.

The team wore the uniforms during a series of Throwback Games from 2009 to 2012, and fans loved them. The Buccaneers stopped holding Throwback Games in 2013 when the NFL added a rule that teams could only fit their players with one set of helmets for the entire year. They have word the pewter helmets since 1997, making it hard to wear the creamsicle uniforms.

The Buccaneers began playing in the NFL in 1976. While wearing the creamsicle uniforms, the team reached the playoffs only three times, including 1979 when they played in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. When they made the change in 1997, the Buccaneers have reached the playoffs nine times and won two Super Bowls. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the Buccanneers bringing back the popular uniforms.

One fan noted that Tom Brady retired at the wrong time. The person wrote: “Missed opportunity to put Brady in the Creamsicle.”

Another person wrote: “Funny how times change. When these were the uniforms, everyone hated them, now everyone loves them.”

Another person wrote: “While do people think these are cool? when they wore them everyone unanimously thought they were the worst uniforms in the league.”

One person noted: “They lost a lot of games with those so it’s appropriate to switch back now that Brady is gone.”

One fan said: “That’s awesome! I never understood the one helmet rule. On top of that I didn’t know why teams could wrap the helmets like they do for NASCAR cars now.”

One social media user said: “Now if we can just get the Texans or Titans to bring back the Houston Oilers jerseys, all will be right with the world.”

"Hey TB will not keep the bad ass logo and burn those polyester orange pants."

And this fan revealed: “Beginning in 2023 literally EVERY NFL team will be bringing back a variation of an original beloved throwback…”