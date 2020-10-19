Surfer Bethany Hamilton Expecting Third Child With Husband Adam Dirks

✖

Bethany Hamilton will be welcoming a third child to the world very soon. On Instagram, the 30-year old pro surfer announced she's pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Adam Dirks. The couple has two sons - Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2.

The Instagram video shows Hamilton and her two kids in the ocean in their home of Kauai Hawaii. She is holding her pregnant stomach while on a surfboard. She is then seen walking with her kids across a log with has "Tobias," "Wesley," and "?" written across it. Dirks is then seen with Hamilton while Tobias is surfing in the ocean.

Grateful for more family fun to come!!! ✨🤰🏼♥️🥰

Hamiton is an accomplished surfer, but fans know her from her shark attack in 2003 when she only 13 years old. Hamilton lost her arm when she was attacked by a tiger shark while surfing with a friend. However, she returned to the ocean to surf less than a month later. In 2004, Hamiton won the ESPY Award for Best Comeback Athlete. She also received the Courage Teen Choice Award. Hamilton was nominated for another ESPY in 2016 - Best Female Athlete with a Disability. However, Hamilton backed out of the nomination, and ESPN took her name off the voter page.

"Bethany expressed to ESPN that she was appreciative of the nomination but didn't feel it was a good fit for her, so ESPN removed her from the category upon her request," ESPN said to E! News at the time. In a 2019 interview with NPR, Hamilton went into detail about her decision to pull her name from the 2016 ESPY nomination.

"I really didn't feel excited to receive the award," she said. "I never, like, view myself as disabled. I don't have a handicap parking space [placard] in my car, and I think that if I viewed myself that way I wouldn't be where I am today. If only the category had been just 'Best Adaptive Athlete' I would have been happy to receive it."

Hamilton also opened up about being a mom. "After I married my husband we were like, 'Well, let's give it five years ... and then we'll talk about having a family,'' she stated. "[When] I found out I was pregnant, I just did not feel ready for that, but I knew that, like, God's plan was better than my own."