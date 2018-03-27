Surfer Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby No. 2

Bethany Hamilton is a mother of two.

The surfer and shark attack survivor announced the birth of her second son with husband Adam Dirks Tuesday, after keeping the sex of the baby a surprise.

Hamilton shared an adorable family portrait on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world! It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four od us,” Hamilton captioned the photo. “We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!”

Hamilton and Dirks announced the pregnancy in October, and are also parents to 2-year-old Tobias.

PEOPLE reports Hamilton remained active and continued surfing regularly during her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump at the beach. In addition, she updated her fans on the growing belly on social media.

“Filled with gratitude to be growing our family,” the Soul Surfer author previously wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank everyone for the warm wishes towards our exciting news!!! The more time I spend as I mother and wife, I realize that it’s such a privilege and joy and I cherish my role deeply.”

The surfer also revealed how long she stayed on the board during her pregnancy, E! News reports.

“I surfed till about 6 1/2 month pregnant and then felt it was ready to take a lil break,” Bethany explained on Instagram. “As hard as that is for me, it’s kinda nice to take a short break, so then when I get back in the ocean I have a fresh spark of excitement!”

Months after welcoming Tobias, Hamilton spoke with PEOPLE about how becoming a mom has shifted her day-to-day dynamic.

“Having a baby, you pretty much have to plan ahead everything, especially [since I’m] nursing him. I’m attached to him in a sense because I have to nurse him every two to three hours,” she explained.

“So I’ll feed him and go surf for a little bit, and try to get back in time for sometimes we’ll pump a bottle and my husband will take over,” Hamilton revealed.

“[It’s] definitely such a big adjustment. Even surfing, I’ll just be thinking of him. I’ll get back from the beach and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve missed you, little guy!’” she added.