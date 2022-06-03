Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

✖

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.

If Ryan loses to 31 teams, he would be the first quarterback in league history to accomplish that. There have been seven teams to lose to 30 teams, and those signal-callers are Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Jon Kitna, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith. Those quarterbacks are retired, and the only other active quarterback that has lost to 29 teams is Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Carr can only get to 30 this season because the Raiders are only playing one team he hasn't lost to — the New Orleans Saints.

As for Ryan, he has never lost to the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Falcons, a team he played for since he entered the league in 2008. The Colts will face the Raiders and Jaguars this season, and the only way he could lose to the Falcons is if both teams face each other in the Super Bowl. The good news for Ryan is he can also join the list of quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams. According to CBS Sports, Ryan has never beaten the Falcons, Patriots and Steelers, and the Colts will be facing the Patriots and Steelers this season. And as mentioned earlier, the only way Ryan can beat the Falcons is if the two teams face each other in the Super Bowl. The only four quarterbacks to have beaten all 32 teams are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

Ryan joined the Colts after a standout career with the Falcons. Along with winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, Ryan was named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2016, which is the same year he led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2016 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times.