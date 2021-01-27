Super Bowl: How to Watch for Free This Year

✖

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner, and fans are looking forward to seeing Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But the big question is how can fans watch the 55th version of the Super Bowl? The good news is the Super Bowl is free to watch online this year through CBS Sports. While the game will air on CBS, it will also stream via CBS All Access and for free at CBS Sports.com. Fans can also see the game on the CBS Sports app on their phone, tablet or connected TV devices.

When it comes to the biggest storyline of Super Bowl LV, it has to be Brady vs. Mahomes. Brady is the GOAT as he is playing in his 10th Super Bowl and looking to win his seventh title. Mahomes is looking to win his second Super Bowl title after winning it all last year. When talking about the matchup, Mahomes had a lot to say about Brady and his Super Bowl appearances.

"To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience," Mahomes told reporters jokingly earlier this week. While Mahomes took a jab at Brady, he's not completely wrong. Since 2010, Brady has been to the Super Bowl five times and won three of them. It was the same story in the 2000s decade as he went to the Super Bowl four times and winning of three of them. Brady did all this while he was a member of the New England Patriots. He signed with the Buccaneers in March and was able to lead the team to an 11-5 record and their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002.

Mahomes is looking to have the same success as Brady. In his third season as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, Mahomes led the team to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record. And in the team's two playoff games this season, Mahomes threw for 580 yards and four touchdowns while completing 73.5% of his passes. Because of the way the Chiefs have looked all season, they enter Super Bowl LV as a small favorite over the Bucs.