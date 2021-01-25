Chiefs Defeat Bills in AFC Championship to Reach Super Bowl LV

✖

Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams had one goal — reach Super Bowl LV — but only one could do so. Ultimately, the Chiefs' offense continued its dominant run and booked a trip to Florida with a 38-24 win in a game full of shoving and penalties.

Football fans expected a multitude of big plays during the game due to the sheer number of stars on both offenses. The Chiefs have a stacked roster featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City also has two talented running backs in Le'Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

BACK-TO-BACK. The Kansas City @Chiefs are AFC champions and headed back to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/vXjDNL2OhU — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 25, 2021

The Bills, on the other hand, are led by quarterback Josh Allen. His list of targets includes wide receivers Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley; tight end Dawson Knox; and running backs Devin Singletary and TJ Yeldon. Tight end Lee Smith also has a tendency to provide big plays for his quarterback.

The first quarter of Sunday's game certainly featured a number of big plays. Allen led his team down the field on the opening drive, resulting in a field goal. Mahomes then had an opportunity to match his peer, but Hill dropped a deep pass that would have put the Chiefs in a scoring position.

The Bills tried to drive down the field once again in the first quarter but ultimately punted after Allen took a bad sack for a major loss. However, Hardman muffed the punt and gave the Bills possession at the goal line. Allen immediately found Knox for a touchdown to extend his team's lead.

While the Bills built up an early lead, it did not remain. Mahomes took control of the game and found his biggest playmakers on a regular basis. The Chiefs scored on six of seven consecutive drives, with the only exception being a kneel down to end the first half. Despite being limited with a toe injury, Mahomes was unstoppable while leading his team to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Kelce and Hill also enjoyed record-setting days. The big tight end set a new franchise record with 13 receptions in a playoff game and added two touchdowns for good measure. Hill set a franchise record with 172 receiving yards in a playoff game.

The Bills, on the other hand, struggled to reach the end zone after the first quarter. The team settled for three field goals instead of touchdowns and fell into a large hole. The Chiefs defense also forced an Allen interception that led to one score and then prevented a two-point conversion with a second interception. Allen tried to mount a comeback, but the Chiefs recovered an onside kick and then ran out the clock with running back Darrel Williams.

With the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs will now face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV. This game will feature history in the making. No NFL team has ever hosted the Super Bowl the same year that it participated. This trend will change now that the Buccaneers will become the first team to do so by welcoming the Chiefs to Raymond James Stadium.

Brady and co. booked their trip back home earlier on Sunday during the NFC Championship. The offense was effective early and built up a 21-10 lead at halftime, but Aaron Rodgers and the Packers began to mount a comeback. They brought the game within five points two different times and intercepted Brady three times, but the six-time Super Bowl champion had the last laugh. He fired a pass to Chris Godwin late in the fourth quarter to seal the win and book his 10th trip to the Super Bowl.