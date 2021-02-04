Super Bowl 2021: Fast Facts Every Fan Should Know

✖

The Super Bowl is by far the biggest football game of the season. No matter if you are a die-hard football fan or someone who doesn't care for the sport, many around the world tune in to watch two teams battle for the NFL Championship. Tampa Bay and Kansas City are set to battle in Super Bowl LV in a few days and fans can watch the game for free online.

But the Super Bowl is more than just a game; it's one of the biggest television events of the year. Because the teams have two weeks to prepare, sports experts on ESPN and other networks talk about the game non-stop. And when it's game day, coverage for the Super Bowl will start early in the morning despite the kickoff being at 6:40 p.m. ET.

During the game, commercials get to shine as companies debut new ads to get people to buy their products. However, most of the commercials can be seen online days before the big game. And at halftime, fans get to see a mini-concert from a big-name artist. Some of the artists that have performed at the Super Bowl are Jennifer Lopez, U2, Shakira, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson. And when the game is over, the countdown to the next Super Bowl starts. Here's a look at the Super Bowl facts every fan should know.

(Photo: Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

When was the first Super Bowl and where was it?

Per Parade magazine, The first Super Bowl was actually called the First AFL-NFL World Championship Game and was played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

Why is it called Super Bowl?

When it comes to the Super Bowl name, the origin has long been disputed. But according to USA Today, Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt took the name based on the "super ball" toy his daughter and son played with.

Why does the Super Bowl use Roman Numerals?

Hunt can also take credit for the Roman numerals. According to Dictionary.com, the Roman numbers are used "to clarify any confusion that may occur because the NFL Championship Game — the Super Bowl — is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season."

Who is Vince Lombardi and why is there a trophy named after him?

Vince Lombardi was the former head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins _ now the Washington Football team. The Vince Lombardi trophy was named after him when he died in 1970 as a way to honor his memory and contributions to the sport. He helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowls and won a total of five NFL championships during the 1960s.

How much were Super Bowl tickets to the first game? How much are Super Bowl tickets today?

Believe it or not, average ticket prices for the first Super Bowl was set at $12. Even adjusted for inflation, the price for the first Super Bowl tickets was only $92. That $12 price tag didn't change for Super Bowl I, II, or III. A definite steal for fans of the game looking to attend the event!

But for this year's Super Bowl, the average ticket price is $5,506, according to WalletHub, and can cost you an arm and a leg with tickets as high as $470,410, according to Parade. Granted, tickets were not made available to the general public because of the Pandemic.

Last year, face value for Super Bowl ticket prices ranged from $950 for a seat in the upper corners to around $3,600 for the best lower-level seats in Hard Rock Stadium. That's truly a far cry from $12 or even the inflation-adjusted price of $92.

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Which team won the first Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers won the first Super Bowl and would go on to win three more. Overall, the Packers have won 13 NFL championships over the span of five decades.

Which team has appeared the most at the Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl 11 times, with their first appearance in 1985. They have won the Super Bowl six times.

Which teams have never, ever won a Super Bowl?

Believe it or not, 12 teams haven't won a Super Bowl. Those 12 teams are the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Which quarterback has led his team to the most Super Bowl victories?

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers member. If he wins, he will join Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to have won two Super Bowls with two separate teams, according to Business Insider.

(Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When was the first Half-Time Show and who performed it?

The first Super Bowl performance happened at the First Super Bowl game in 1967. The University of Arizona and Grambling State Marching Bands performed. However, it was only until 1970 that celebrities were invited to join the Half-Time ranks, with Carol Channing serving as the event's performer, according to The Wrap.

Who is performing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show This Year?

The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Canadian singer has promised the halftime show will be what he called a "cinematic experience" and something "we've never none."

When is this year's Super Bowl and who is playing?

This year's Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 5. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The event will air on CBS, with the game starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the halftime airing after the first two quarters, tentatively around 8 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of Super Bowl LV for free on CBSSports.com.

Where will next year's Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It's the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.