Super Bowl Halftime Show: Daft Punk Fans Hopeful for Guest Appearance During The Weeknd's Set

Sunday evening, Super Bowl LV highlighted a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Many fans tuned in to watch the game, which is available for free online, while others waited patiently for The Weeknd to perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. These fans didn't know if any guests would appear, but they proclaimed that electronic duo Daft Punk needed to show up. Prior to Sunday's Big Game, the performer said that there would be no guests during the halftime show. The Weeknd said that there wasn't "any room" to fit guests in with his narrative. Despite this statement, fans on Twitter still expressed the belief that Daft Punk would help provide entertainment for millions of viewers. Many said that they don't care if the appearance is in person or digitally; they just want to see the electronic duo.

Y'all really got my hopes up that Daft Punk is showing up for the halftime. Stop 🥺 #SuperBowl — 𝖘𝖚 (@evasperez_) February 7, 2021 "Daft Punk is playing at the super bowl," one fan declared. There were several others that talked about how they needed to see the iconic helmets show up at Raymond James Stadium to provide some support for The Weeknd.

please God please let Daft Punk perform with The Weeknd pls pls pls — kj king-lopez (@jksolver) February 7, 2021 While there were many fans talking about how they just need to see Daft Punk in action, others went a step further. They issued an ordered list and said that a guest appearance would be a dream come true. "Super Bowl hopes: 3. Buccaneers win 2. I somehow get over the ugly confusion of the L[Logo]V looking like LIV 1. Daft Punk guest appearance at halftime," one fan commented.

Where can I put money on Daft Punk and/or Kendrick Lamar joining the halftime show — Brown Pellie (@brownpellie) February 7, 2021 Could the Super Bowl halftime show get any better than having The Weeknd perform for fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs? Many fans said that the answer is yet. They proclaimed that adding Daft Punk to the mix would take the show over the top. Others wanted to see Kendrick Lamar show up as well.

Better be Daft Punk https://t.co/MiejIFn4RH — Timmy Boy (@tcinternets) February 7, 2021 "Probably not happening but bringing Daft Punk out would be the most bawler thing he could possibly do," one fan added. There were many that expressed doubt about whether The Weeknd could pull off a surprise Daft Punk cameo, but they were in the minority. Most fans anticipated this outcome.

if daft punk doesn't appear tonight i'm throwing hands — christian reyes (@chrisreyus) February 7, 2021 "Aight.... when everyone talked about spongebob being in the super bowl i was invested until it flopped. Now the THOUGHT of a daft punk cameo in the halftime show... my eyes are open and my attention is present," one person commented. The Big Game is unique in that it draws in a variety of viewers that generally don't watch football. Many of these fans sounded off and proclaimed that a Daft Punk appearance would just cap off a great day for them.

PLEASE LET DAFT PUNK COME OUT DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — rave mom (@ashxxy) February 7, 2021 "If Daft Punk doesn't show up at the half time show my year will be ruined and I'll go into cryosleep," one person declared. There were several fans making strong comments about a potential appearance by Daft Punk. The majority of these fans just said that they are hopeful, but others said that their years are riding on a cameo.