Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote on an Instagram post. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Marpet was selected in the second round by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Football Writers of American All-Rookie Team in 2016 and has been a starting guard for his entire NFL career. In 2020, Marpet anchored an offensive line that protected quarterback Tom Brady which led to the team winning the Super Bowl. This past season Marpet was named to his first Pro Bowl after helping Brady throw for over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. Marpet’s announcement comes nearly one month after Brady announced his retirement.

“I want to thank Ali for all that he has done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons,” Buccanneers general manager Jason Licht wrote in a statement. “He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly miss his leadership and professionalism. It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one the NFL’s best all around offensive linemen.

“As the highest Division III player ever drafted, Ali always seemed destined for greatness on the NFL level and we simply could not have attained the success of the past two seasons without him. Off the field, as a founding member of our social justice player advisory board, Ali provided the vision and passion that was crucial to that programs launch and ongoing work. We wish him the best and are confident he will enjoy similar success off the football field in whatever the future holds.”