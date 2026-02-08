Super Bowl 2026 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has announced who will sing the national anthem as part of the pregame lineup on Super Bowl Sunday, ahead of the much-anticipated NFL finals set for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer Charlie Puth will take center stage at the 2026 Super Bowl for the “Star-Spangled Banner” rendition.

Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones have also been selected as performers. Carlile will deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is coined as the Black National Anthem.

The pregame performances will air on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” NFL exec Jon Barker said in a statement.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is co-producing the show, added. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

The NFL previously announced that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show; the Puerto Rican performer’s selection sparked backlash from many conservatives, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and President Donald Trump.

More About “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Performer Coco Jones

Jones, a Grammy-winning breakout R&B artist, has been busy. She’s currently promoting her debut album Why Not More. She’s also doing press for the final season of Bel-Air, the dramatized reboot of the popular 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jones stars as Hilary Banks on the series. It’s the fourth and final season. Jones opened up about the cultural significance of playing Hilary in a 2023 interview with PopCulture.

“I was more honored that I get to portray Hilary through this new lens. I think originally, Hilary had a storyline that is completely different than mine,” she told us at the time. “So this version of Hillary is a lot more similar to me, and I think it’s fun and refreshing and important to be that dark-skinned representation, especially on such a show like this, that it comes from culture and it is continuing to impact culture.”