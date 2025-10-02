Danica Patrick Says Bad Bunny ‘Should Not Be Allowed’ as Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Danica Patrick has sparked backlash once again after saying that Bad Bunny should “not be allowed” to be the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

“Oh fun,” Patrick, 42, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year … not just for sports.”

Patrick went on to share a different post calling Bad Bunny “demonic” and claiming that his performance at the Super Bowl was part of a “spiritual war” against Christians.

Her comments were met with plenty of backlash in the comment section, including from one person who asked why “an American artist partaking in an American event” should not be allowed. Bad Bunny is a U.S. citizen by birth, having been born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Another person asked Patrick, “What are you gonna do about it? Threaten to drive nascar again?”

A third pointed out, “The same people complaining are the same [people] eating spanish food they can’t pronounce, regardless if it’s Puerto Rican or not, the same

ones who vacation in [Puerto Rico], [the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Etc.” The commented added, “They love the culture, but hate the representation,” calling Patrick’s post “disgusting.”

Last month, Bad Bunny made headlines when he told i-D Magazine that he left U.S. cities off his 2025 tour due to fears that they would be targeted by ICE.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times,” he told the outlet. “All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S. … But there was the issue of—like, f—king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

After the “Yonaguni” artist was announced as this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, said on Benny Johnson’s web interview series The Benny Show that ICE agents would be present at the Super Bowl this year.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be,” he said, adding, “It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show.”

Despite the pushback Bad Bunny has faced, the Grammy winner expressed his excitement about performing at the Super Bowl in a statement Sunday. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”