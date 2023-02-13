Super Bowl 2023: NFL Fans Livid Over Refs Final Call in Chiefs Win Over Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday, though it didn't come without some controversy. Philadelphia Eagle fans and others watching at home quickly cried foul in the final seconds of the game after the referees called a late holding penalty, giving the Chiefs a new set of downs and the game.
Greg Olsen may have been the first to be vocal about the call, chastising the refs for making a call like that in the climax of the game. For fans at home, especially in Philly, it was even worse and it deflated the entire game before the clocked ticked down. While the Eagles did get the ball back with eight seconds remaining, QB Jalen Hurts' final throw captured the mood as it fell short.
On the left: not called in the 2nd quarter— Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) February 13, 2023
On the right: called late in the 4th quarter with the #SuperBowl on the line pic.twitter.com/NjQJKqgIj5
Folks quickly launched to social media to voice their issues, mourn the end of the football season and even question the type of god who would allow this to happen time and time again. Scroll down to see some of the best.
Folks With Jokes
The true MVPs!#rigged #nfl pic.twitter.com/YA5oMCIadT— The Vegas Flu (@TheVegasFlu) February 13, 2023
prevnext
new KC player just signed #rigged pic.twitter.com/ZwlofwpaCH— Zappy (@ItzzzPika) February 13, 2023
Happy Clams
Eagles fans complaining about the refs but got outscored 24-11 in the second half 😹🫵🏽 pic.twitter.com/NSL59iMVkj— mo🤫 (@jettasftw2) February 13, 2023
Folks happy with the ending couldn't help themselves either. "Eagles fans complaining about the refs/flags," an assumed Chiefs fan wrote. "How ironic."
Slobberknocker Ruined?
The refs ruined one of the greatest games ever. pic.twitter.com/eMnj8wPJon— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 13, 2023
"The fact that the two best teams in the league were throwing haymakers at each other for 58 minutes only for the refs to basically decide the game is really a tragedy," another wrote, adding. "No professional sports season should end like this."
We Will Not be Dictated To!
The refs are really gonna decide this game? You can’t call that in this situation.
Be freaking for real bro.— Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) February 13, 2023
"Letting the refs dictate one of the best Super Bowls of all time is a sick joke," another added. But not everybody was upset with the close of the game, and they rubbed it in a bit for Eagles fans.prevnext
Finished With The NFL?
Nobody has any right to tell me the refs didn't decide that game. pic.twitter.com/t1VGGiOsKw— AnInternetUser (@NYStormChasers) February 13, 2023
"Why do the refs have to bail out Mahomes every week tho. S—t is wild. Can't just watch football anymore," another angry fan wrote. Others even threatened to stop watching the NFL for a while.
Ruined by The Refs
I feel like I just wasted 3 hours of my life to see the refs completely sway this game. #Rigged— Richard Noggin (@brentmfmayfield) February 13, 2023
One fan summed up a lot of feelings with just one short message. "[One] of the best super bowls I've watched ruined by the refs," they wrote.