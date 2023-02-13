Super Bowl 2023: NFL Fans Livid Over Refs Final Call in Chiefs Win Over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with their second Super Bowl victory on Sunday, though it didn't come without some controversy. Philadelphia Eagle fans and others watching at home quickly cried foul in the final seconds of the game after the referees called a late holding penalty, giving the Chiefs a new set of downs and the game.

Greg Olsen may have been the first to be vocal about the call, chastising the refs for making a call like that in the climax of the game. For fans at home, especially in Philly, it was even worse and it deflated the entire game before the clocked ticked down. While the Eagles did get the ball back with eight seconds remaining, QB Jalen Hurts' final throw captured the mood as it fell short.

On the left: not called in the 2nd quarter



On the right: called late in the 4th quarter with the #SuperBowl on the line pic.twitter.com/NjQJKqgIj5 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) February 13, 2023

Folks quickly launched to social media to voice their issues, mourn the end of the football season and even question the type of god who would allow this to happen time and time again. Scroll down to see some of the best.