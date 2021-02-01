Super Bowl 2021: Rob Gronkowski Surprises Healthcare Workers With Tickets to Big Game

✖

Rob Gronkowski just made four healthcare workers happy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end surprised four local healthcare workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV (which can be seen for free online). Mandy Mueske and Woody Nixon (Moffitt Cancer Center) and Belinda Spahn and Heather Stegmeier (AdventHealth) assumed they would not be part of the 7,500 qualifying participants for Super Bowl tickets. That changed when Gronk sent them a special message.

"During one of the toughest times our community, nation, and the world has ever experienced, it was our healthcare workers that made sacrifices every day," Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. "The entire Tampa Bay community is better because of their selflessness and strength, and the Buccaneers are honored to recognize Mandy, Heather, Belinda, and Woody for their commitment to serving others during the pandemic."

Four local healthcare heroes were under the impression they would not be attending #SBLV... until now. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2021

The four guests of the Buccaneers will be part of the 22,000 fans allowed to attend Super Bowl LV. They will see history in the making as the Bucs will be the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. And for Bucs starting quarterback Tom Brady, he will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl, the most by any NFL player.

"As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events, said in a statement. "We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration."

Gronkowski joined the Bucs via trade in April last year. He got off to a slow start but finished the season with solid numbers, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Originally, Gronk retired from the NFL after helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2018. But when Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in March, it led to Gronk being traded to Tampa from New England. He's now looking to win his fourth Super Bowl in 10 seasons.