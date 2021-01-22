Super Bowl 2021: NFL Sets Attendance Numbers, Offers Thousands of Tickets to Vaccinated Health Care Workers

✖

The NFL has set the attendance number for Super Bowl LV. On Friday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the big game that will take place on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. 7,500 fans will be vaccinated health care workers, as the NFL is inviting them to honor their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LV and in the stadium, the NFL will honor and the health care workers around the country through a variety of special moments.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said in a press release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The Super Bowl plans to enhance COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes controlled entry at the gates, podded seating and touchless in-stadium experiences at restrooms, concessions and security checkpoints.

"Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the nation, I'd like to thank the many men and women who worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep people safe. I look forward to the positive impact this game will have on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can't wait for the big game!"

This Sunday, the AFC and NFC Championship games will take place at Arrowhead Stadium and Lambeau Field, respectively. Both stadiums will have a limited number of fans, similar to last week when both venues hosted divisional round playoff games. In the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills. In the NFC Championship game, the Green Bay Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.