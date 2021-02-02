Super Bowl 2021: Dolly Parton Puts a New Twist on Classic '9 to 5' for Squarespace

✖

Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner, and you can watch the entire thing for free this year. As you gear up for the big day, your favorite brands are starting to reveal teases to the real show: Super Bowl commercials. One that has everybody talking is a the collaboration between Squarespace and the one and only Dolly Parton.

Directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck, the ad reconfigures Parton's classic "9 to 5" as an ode to the side hustle mentality called "5 to 9." "Workin' 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision," Parton sings in the commercial. "'Cause it's hustlin' time, only way to make a livin'. Gonna change your life. Do something that gives it meaning with a website that is worthy of your dreamin'!"

Parton spoke to Hoda Kotb on TODAY about the ad and what drew her to the project. "We did something real special working with Squarespace, which as you know, is this new way to get things out there — building your own websites, promoting your own products," Parton explained. "This was a wonderful way to bring back that song and add new words and talk about what these new people are doing so I'm excited about it."

No one hustles like Parton, and she explained to the Associated Press that she related to the message of the commercial. "Well I work 365 (days a year). I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day," she said. "Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes."

Parton recently made headlines when she revealed that she turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice while Trump was in office. "I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill," Parton explained on TODAY. "And then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID."

Parton admitted that even if President Biden announced her as a recipient (he has yet to name his picks publicly), she would be hesitant to accept. "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," she said. "I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice, but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But that's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."