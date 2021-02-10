Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Trolls Chiefs With Super Bowl Streaker Joke: 'He Actually Scored'

✖

Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss winning another Lombardi Trophy. The two men covered several topics, including a streaker disrupting the game. Gronk used the opportunity to poke fun at the Chiefs' offense.

The barb came after Corden talked about the streaker's quickness. The late-night host said that he thought the Chiefs were going to hand the man some equipment and have him stick around due to an inability to gain yards or reach the end zone against a stifling Buccaneers defense. "He actually scored," Gronk said in response. "The Chiefs didn't. He scored. They should definitely sign him!"

Gronkowski also explained that there are several different responses to streakers forcing games to come to a halt. He personally was a big fan considering that the Buccaneers were leading comfortably and were en route to the second title in franchise history. Some of his teammates had very similar opinions about the situation.

"There was a couple of guys on our team that were loving it," Gronk explained. They were like, 'yes! Yes! Yes!' I feel like that's exactly what we needed to complete the night because the night was going so smooth. We were scoring, our defense was dominating, everyone was playing super well. We're up by a lot and then all of a sudden, here comes a streaker."

Jokes about the Chiefs aside, Gronk had some other comments about the streaker and his moves. He highlighted the man's juking ability while eluding the various security guards. The tight end also said that he liked the slide that took the man toward the end zone. Though the streaker did technically "give himself up" with the move. According to NFL rules designed to protect quarterbacks, the streaker didn't actually score a touchdown.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Big Game. A fan ran out onto the field wearing a pair of black shorts and a pink thong swimsuit. He eluded the security guards before pulling down his shorts and showing his rear end. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade, who was promoting a friend's adult film website with the publicity stunt. He was charged with trespassing for the move and was released on a $500 bond. Though he reportedly made nearly $400,000 by placing a bet on whether a streaker would make it on to the field.