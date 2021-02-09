Super Bowl Streaker Claims He Won Almost $400K After Betting on Prop Bet

✖

Streaking at Super Bowl LV appears to have been a very lucrative move for 31-year-old Yuri Andrade. The Boca Raton man who made headlines after rushing onto the field during the fourth quarter of the big game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs wearing only a hot pink thong bathing suit and skimpy shorts had to shell out for a $500 bond after being arrested on a trespassing charge but claims to have won $374,000 overall betting on the game.

SportsBetExpert shared a photo of Andrade on the field Monday, claiming he had placed a bet on someone streaking during the game. "Yesterday's Super Bowl streaker bet $50k on a prop bet at +750 that there would be a streaker at the [Super Bowl]," the company wrote. "Cost him $500 to get out of jail so he cleared $374k on the bet!" Andrade confirmed the story on his own Instagram, reposting it and commenting, "Dudes are good at math."

Andrade told NBC 6 of his stunt that it was "kind of spur of the moment, a little bit of liquid courage and adrenaline rush" when he decided to bolt onto the field in his revealing outfit. "It felt kind of like I was skydiving, so I rushed the field. The first thing I wanted to do was kiss Pat Mahomes on the cheek," he added. Andrade's swimsuit also featured the name of an adult website run by his friend, ex-YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, which Andrade confirmed was intentional.

"We've tried the Super Bowl four times - well, he's tried the Super Bowl four times - and I told him that if he bought me tickets, that I could guarantee him that I would streak on the field for him," Andrade told the news station. "Before you know it, I saw a couple of security guards coming. I got around him and one guy grabbed me, and I did a spin move on him and just kept sprinting for the goal line. Since Kansas City couldn't get in the goal line, I think I had to." He admitted that the whole endeavor was "freezing cold," and alleged that he had to stay handcuffed for the first eight hours of his detainment before he was transferred to the police station, "where they were actually very kind and they were all laughing."