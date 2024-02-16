Chiefs Players Mecole Hardman Jr. And L'Jarius Sneed 'Work' at Raising Cane's Following Super Bowl Win

Mecole Hardman Jr. and L'Jarius Sneed were key contributors in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Sunday. Shortly after the victory, the two stars went back to work, but this time they were serving chicken at a Raising Cane's restaurant in the Kansas City area. Hardman and Sneed first served customers at the drive-thru before heading to the counter. And during their "shift," the two took selfies with Chiefs fans. PopCulture.com was in Kansas City for the event, and the two Chiefs players enjoyed their time at Raising Cane's

"If I had to describe the Cane's Sauce in three words, it would be this: 'I love you,'" Sneed said in a statement. "I've been eating Cane's for a long time and can't think of a better way to celebrate a Super Bowl win than here with our fans."

"Everyone today has been so welcoming and it's great to see our fans who have supported us from the beginning," Hardman said. "My go-to order is a Caniac Combo and I sometimes get a Box Combo on the side – I get hungry!"

Hardman and Sneed helped the Chiefs take down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII. Hardman had three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown, while Sneed had three tackles in the victory. The touchdown Hardman scored was the game-winning TD catch in overtime, and he now has three Super Bowl titles. Sneed has two as he joined the Chiefs in 2020, one season after the Chiefs won their first championship in 50 years.

Coach [Andy] Reid dialed it up," Hardman told reporters during the event. "It's a play that we typically run in the red zone sometimes. It was similar to the play in Philly that Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney going on. Similar plays, a little different kind of design, but I did the fake jet motion and came back out. I seen the corner fall off and from there I caught the football. And after that, I really don't remember until I celebrated."