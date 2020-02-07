Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Says She Dreamed up Her Halftime Show ‘More Than a Decade Ago’

Shakira is paying tribute to her Colombian roots as she relives the Super Bowl halftime show she performed alongside Jennifer Lopez Sunday, which she revealed she first dreamed up “more than a decade ago.”

The “She Wolf” artist, who turned 43 on the same day she made her historic debut alongside Lopez as the first Latin women to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show, shared two clips from the performance on Instagram Monday, making sure to call out the different dances and rhythms she took from Colombia.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” she wrote, adding a similar caption in Spanish.

Soon after she exited the stage Sunday, Shakira made sure to thank her fans and team for all their support, which made the whole show possible.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Lopez also paid tribute to her heritage in the performance, wearing a feather coat that reversed to show both the American and Puerto Rican flag as she sang alongside 11-year-old daughter.

“I was happy to stand up there with Shakira — two Latin women, two women, two working moms who did one of the best Super Bowls of all time,” she told a group during a filmed speech at her Super Bowl afterparty, half-joking of her description of the show, “Whether they said it or not, that’s how it felt to me.”

“I am grateful to all of you. I know how special it is to go out there and hold up and American flag and hold up a Puerto Rican flag and have my daughter sing with me,” she added, “and to represent women and single moms and working moms and say, ‘This is what you can do. You can do anything you want to do.’”

“That’s what I want to teach my daughters, and that’s what I want them to see, and that’s who I want them to become — strong, independent women who speak up for themselves,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer concluded. “The message tonight was you can use your voice. Get loud. Speak up. Stand up for yourself. Just have the strength — sometimes women lack the strength to really be the best for themselves — and that what I wanted to put out there tonight.”

