Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Celebrates Halftime Performance: 'The Best Birthday Gift'

Shakira is still reveling in the love and support of her fans all over the world after she took to the stage for an epic performance alongside Jennifer Lopez during Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Following their historic showing as the first two Latin women to co-headline the event, Shakira took to Instagram to celebrate not only her success on stage, but also her 43rd birthday.

"The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," the "She Wolf" artist wrote on Instagram. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"

Shakira's fans certainly were there to celebrate with her as well.

"Best performance!!!! Best super bowl!!!!! Congratulations shakira!!!!!" one wrote as another added, "SHAKI YOU ARE UNREAL! so so so so so so so proud of you."

Sunday's performance in Miami was a major career accomplishment for Shakira, who told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show in October that taking the stage at the Super Bowl was a bucket list item of hers.

"I think it's the Holy Grail of the entertainment industry," she said. "It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people."

Lopez also took to Instagram after the show to express her feelings about the night, writing alongside a still from the show, "Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!"

Prior to halftime, Lopez said how happy she was to be performing alongside Shakira, writing on Twitter, "So excited to share the stage with you tonight [Shakira]! Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty