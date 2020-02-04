Super Bowl 2020: ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans Weigh in on Lucas Black’s Condemnation of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Halftime Show

Now that Lucas Black has tweeted out his disapproval over the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, the blowback has started to roll in. Last night, the Fast & Furious star called the halftime performance from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez a “display of sexual exploitation.” After Black’s tweet initially went viral, plenty of people weighed in with thoughts of their own on the matter.

Protecting your daughter and sons from seeing the display of sexual exploitation at the #SuperBowl halftime show is showing love. We have to teach our younger generation that their value and self worth comes from what God says is true about them. — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) February 3, 2020

As Black’s comments continued to gain steam, fans of The Fast Saga have continued to drag the actor.

“It was okay for Adam Levine to be shirtless last Super Bowl though?” asked one commenter. “I think you have a right to your opinions. But this seems to epitomize the whole ‘white, Christian men are threatened by anything that doesn’t represent their own belief system’ stereotype. And, I am a white Christian man! Don’t hate. Elevate.”

“Yet Cheerleaders of the NFL wear similar clothing if not less but no one’s complaining about that,” wrote another fan, while a third wrote “Get your mind out of the gutter. Their routine was cultural!”

Black wasn’t the only one who was unmoved by the halftime show. Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider tweeted that he’d “let the reviews of this halftime show speak for themselves,” but when reasons for his blunt criticism were called into question, Snider insisted that “IT’S ALL ABOUT ROCK AND ROLL.”

The former hair-rocker went on to petition AC/DC as candidates for the 2021 halftime show, although that’s nearly a year away.

Lopez, meanwhile, celebrated what she considered to be “one of the best” halftime shows of all time during a lavish yacht party after her performance.

“I was happy to stand up there with Shakira — two Latin women, two women, two working moms who did one of the best Super Bowls of all time,” she began. “Whether they said it or not, that’s how it felt to me. I am grateful to all of you. I know how special it is to go out there and hold up and American flag and hold up a Puerto Rican flag and have my daughter sing with me, and to represent women and single moms and working moms and say, ‘This is what you can do.’”