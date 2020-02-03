Super Bowl 2020: Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Was Not a Fan of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned heads on Sunday evening with a halftime show that has been discussed as one of the best in NFL history. Multitudes of fans around the world enjoyed the mixture of dancing and song choices, but this was not a universal opinion. Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider did not particularly enjoy the performance.

The longtime rocker took to Twitter to voice his opinion about the halftime show, writing that he would "let the reviews of this halftime show speak for themselves." This sparked a debate on social media that lasted for quite some time.

Several users saw Snider's tweets and reacted in a variety of ways. Some felt that he was trying to bash other cultures while others felt that he was simply overreacting. To those that said he was afraid of other cultures "infiltrating football," Snider said that his statements have nothing to do with culture or race. "IT'S ALL ABOUT ROCK AND ROLL," he wrote in response to those criticizing him.

One of the biggest points of contention for Snider was that this show featured a stripper pole. He also referenced "a– shaking" while discussing why he wouldn't make a good performer for the halftime show. "They made such a powerful statement for women’s equality," he wrote in response to a fan on Twitter.

Snider wasn't just complaining on social media, however. He did offer an alternative option for next year's Super Bowl halftime show. In his opinion, the best band to bring everyone together during the first Sunday in February is AC/DC. He believes that the Australian rockers have universal appeal and would truly get the crowd moving.

"I get that...but AC/DC is one of the biggest selling artists in history, have tons of hits, and cross-over appeal. I mean, who doesn't love @acdc?!" Snider wrote in response to someone on Twitter. The user said that "glam rock" is no longer popular, so the NFL would not add AC/DC to the list of performers. Snider disagreed.

As the singer of Twisted Sister wrote on Monday, he wants to get AC/DC in the halftime show by any means. He tagged the NFL's official Twitter account and asked how he could start a petition to get the band to perform next year.

The performer(s) for Super Bowl LV has not been determined just yet, but Snider is on a mission to get AC/DC in the top spot. He wants to see rock and roll back in primetime instead of dancing and pop music.

(Photo Credit: Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)