Super Bowl: Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Lobbying for AC/DC to Play 2021 Halftime Show

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider made it quite clear that he was no fan of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday night, and he has an idea to make next year's better. He wants to go back to the era of classic rock halftime shows by bunging in Australian rockers AD/DC. Snide has been a vocal citric of the NFL's decision to bring in Lopez and Shakia since they got the gig last fall.

"How do we start a petition for [AC/DC] to perform at next year's Superbowl?!" Snider tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Everyone loves that band! They are soon to be releasing a new album and touring!"

Snider later spotted a Twitter user's conversation with another, in which one explained Shakira and Lopez wee picked because they know how to put on an entertaining show. Snide believes AC/DC can pull that off too.

"I get that...but AC/DC is one of the biggest selling artists in history, have tons of hits, and cross-over appeal," Snider wrote. "I mean, who doesn't love [AC/DC]?!"

One person suggested Twisted Sister should play, but Snider shot that idea down.

"No. The perfect choice is [AC/DC]!!!" he wrote.

Snider also has the perfect set-list in mind for the group. He told one user AC/DC should play "Thunderstruck," "Back In Black," "Hell's Bells," "You Shook Me" and "Highway to Hell."

It's not clear if AC/DC would be interested in doing the Super Bowl halftime show, although they are planning to tour their native Australia this fall. The group will feature Brian Johnson as their singer, along with Angus Young, Stevie Young and Chis Slade. Guns N' Roses fontman Axl Rose began touring with the group in 2016, but he is not joining them for the new tour, according to Alternative Nation.

There are also rumors the band plans to release a new album next yea, which is necessary for any act planning to play the Super Bowl. The new record would be their fist album of new material since 2014's Rock or Bust.

As for Snider, he called out the NFL of "ignoring" hard rock groups back in September, when Shakira and Lopez got the Super Bowl LIV gig. He revived his complaints on Sunday.

Following the controversial Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson performance at Super Bowl XXXVII, the halftime shows stated focusing on classic rock acts like Paul McCartney, The rolling Stones, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Prince, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and The Who. Since 2011 though, the show has focused on pop acts.

Photo credit: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images