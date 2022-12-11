Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Dolphins vs Chargers

The Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams playing in a pivotal game. The Miami Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium tonight (Dec. 11). The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and the NFL+ for mobile users.

The Dolphins (8-4) are coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers after winning their last five games. And while they are in a good position to reach the playoffs, the Dolphins can't afford to lose another game since they are one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a big reason for the Dolphins' success, catching 96 passes for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He was dealing with an illness but is expected to be ready to go tonight.

"All I know is his illness is gone," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday, per the team's official website. "Our team is pumped up. He'll be back out there today and he's feeling great. We were pumped that we were able to get through it as fast as possible and on game day we still expect him to be fast."

The Chargers (6-6) have struggled the find consistency. After beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, the Chargers have lost the last three of four games and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. A good way to get back on track is to get a win tonight in front of a national audience.

"We keep getting these primetime games … trying to get over the hump," Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said, per the team's official website. "It's like, 'The Chargers didn't win that game.' But they have been battles and it's like we're in this fringe area. People want to see us because we're in the hunt and want to see if we can get into the top seven of the [conference]. But for us, it's everything. Everything is in front of us and depends on us getting wins."