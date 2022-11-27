Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Packers vs Eagles

The Thanksgiving weekend edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a young quarterback on the rise. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will start tonight (Nov. 27) at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Packers (4-7) are hanging on to their playoff hopes by a thread after losing to the Tennesee Titans last week. One of the biggest issues Green Bay has is the wide receiver position as the team's leading receiver is Allen Lazard who has 38 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns. To put that into perspective, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 81 receptions 1,232 yards and five scores.

But one Packers wide receiver who is making an impact is Christian Watson who has caught five touchdown passes on just 18 receptions. You saw the speed, his get-off and just how he attacked the secondary and you were like, 'Wow, this guy has a chance to be pretty good,'" Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told reporters before the game, per the Packers' official website. "I think it was his drive off the ball compared with his size. A lot of times, you see a really fast guy that might not be very big but he's 6-4 and he is coming off the rock at a good rate."

The Eagles (9-1) got back on track last week with a win against the Indianapolis Colts. The win came after the team lost its first game of the year in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Last week, Hurts threw for 190 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 86 yards and one score.

"There was never a doubt," Hurts said after the win last week, per the Eagles' official website. "We never wavered. Throughout the game, there were things that did not go our way in terms of our execution and we put ourselves in a bad position, but we were never out of the fight. There was never any doubt because of the belief that we have in one another."