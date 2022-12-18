Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs Commanders

A big NFL matchup takes place tonight (Dec. 18). Week 15 of Sunday Night Football features the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Giants (7-5-1) and Commanders (7-5-1) battled two weeks ago (Dec. 4), and the game ended in a tie. A win tonight will be big for either team as it would increase its chance of clinching a playoff spot. But even the loser of the contest will be in a good position to reach the postseason since the Giants and Commanders have the final two spots in the NFC playoff standings.

One interesting thing about this game, is the Commanders are facing the Giants after tying them earlier in the month. After the Week 13 game, the Commanders had their bye week, so they will take on their rivals for the second consecutive time. "[Primetime games] are the games you dream of as a kid," Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke said, per the team's official website. "Playing in front of everybody, the whole world is watching. It's an opportunity to showcase, as a team, what you got. Guys get really excited for that."

The Commanders haven't lost a game since Nov. 6 when they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17. The Giants, on the other hand, haven't won a game since Nov. 13 when they took down the Houston Texans 24-16. "We're going through a rough patch right now," Giants running back Saquon Barkley said, per the team's official website. "We're not playing well and that's it, that's on us. We've got to play better, but we've showed what we can do. We played against some really good teams early in the season and we beat some really good teams and that's the reason why we're in this position to be able to put ourselves in the tournament, put ourselves where everyone's goal is to be, in the playoffs and play meaningful games in December.

"If we weren't talented and we weren't a good team, you know we wouldn't be in this situation and we are. So now we've got to double down, continue to believe in each other and it starts with all of us. It starts with myself, it starts with the leaders, and get ready to come out this week and get ready for a big game."