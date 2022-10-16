Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Cowboys at Eagles

One of the best games of the 2022 NFL takes place tonight on Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle for first place in the NFC East. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ on mobile.

The Cowboys (4-1) have won their last four games after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. And they are having success without their starting quarterback as Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the first game of the year. Cooper Rush has taken over as the starting QB and has completed 61% of his passes while throwing for 839 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in five games with four starts.

"You just stay who you are," Rush said about his growth this season, per the Cowboys' official website. "You kind of realize that it is just football again, it's just at a bigger stage and better players. But you're playing with better players too. I learned that you can freak yourself out about things. But once you're in it, it's just ball again. And it's kind of what you were meant to do."

The Eagles (5-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL, and a big key to their success is the play of cornerback Jalen Hurts. The Alabama alum has completed 68% of his passes and has scored 10 total touchdowns through five games. Running back Miles Sanders has rushed for 414 yards and three scores, and linebacker Hasson Reddick has 4.5 sacks. And with the Eagles being the top team in the NFL when it comes to the record, a lot of attention has come their way, which has not been an issue for them.

"I think they're handling it great, because when you – what do I think of when you handle it great is that you're preparing and practicing the same way when you're 5-0 as when you're 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is. That's what I see," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, per the team's official website. "The preparation – I'm not with them at all times, but I know that when they come into these meetings, right, when they go home and come into these meetings, they have the same detail and same preparation and same knowledge of the game plan as they had going into Detroit, going into last year's Detroit, going into last year's Tampa Bay, whatever. "To me, that's a sign that they're handling it well because we have great captains and we have great leaders and we have great guys on this team."