Streaker Runs Onto Field During Reds-Nationals Game, Finds Perfect Place to Hide

While the Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals were in a rain dealy this week, a streaker ran onto the field. When the grounds crew rolled out the tarp to cover the infield diamond at Nationals Park, the streaker ran onto the infield tarp and slid in the large tarp roller to hide inside. He remained in the roller for a few moments before he was arrested.

A video shows the streaker, who hasn't been identified, entered the field through center field. Once he got onto the infield tarp, he walked around for a few moments. The then to hide in the roller once he saw security. The rain delay lasted for two and a half hours before the game was suspended.

Ummm so we’ve got an update here at Nationals Park.... pic.twitter.com/o7omJXx8DO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 27, 2021

Streaking has been a part of sports for many years. Most recently, there was a streaker at the Super Bowl, and it was interesting considering he said he won almost $400,000 after betting on a prop bet. The streaker was 31-year-old Yuri Andrade and it was revealed that he won a lot of money for his stunt.

"Yesterday's Super Bowl streaker bet $50k on a prop bet at +750 that there would be a streaker at the [Super Bowl]," SportsBetExpert wrote on Instagram "Cost him $500 to get out of jail so he cleared $374k on the bet!" Andrade verified the story on his own Instagram, reposting it and stating, "Dudes are good at math."

In April, a man ran onto the pitch naked during the match between Granada and Machester United. He snuck into the stadium 14 hours before kickoff and hid under a canvas. "He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden," the police said. "The man made it into the stadium at 7 a.m. after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move." The man, indentified as Olmo Garcia, ran into the pitch in the 10th minute of the match, throwing himself on the floor on rolling around before being escorted out of the stadium by police.