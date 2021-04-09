Manchester United-Granada Streaker Hid in Stadium for Hours Before Stunt

✖

A man who ran onto the pitch naked during Granada's home match against Manchester United was very committed to pulling off the stunt. The streaker snuck into the stadium 14 hours before kickoff and hid under a canvas in order to not get caught by security.

The man, who goes by the new of Olmo Garcia, is known in the area as he's been called "The Naked Man of Granada." According to ESPN, Garcia is known for walking around the area in his birthday suit. He ran into the pitch during the 10th minute of the contest, throwing himself on the floor and rolling around before being escorted by police. Officials explained how Garcia was able to get into Los Carmenes stadium while avoiding security and COVID-19 protocols.

Police have confirmed the man who ran onto the pitch naked during Granada vs. Man United sneaked into the stadium at 7am. He hid under a canvas for 14 hours waiting for the game to start 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nf4IKS8CBv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 9, 2021

"He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden," the police said. "The man made it into the stadium at 7 a.m. after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move."

As mentioned by CBS Sports, Garcia revealed that he walks around naked as it's way to reclaim purity and peace. He began doing it in 2016 after a trip to Bahrain, Ecuador and then the United States. In December last year, Garcia climbed up one of the niches of a cathedral in the area and just sat there. He was retrieved by first responders and was not arrested for the incident. Garcia also completed the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage ending in northern Spain completely naked. He previously studied chemistry before working for a company selling foods for athletes.

In the match itself, Manchester United was able to earn a 2-0 victory over Granada. It was the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal battle, and the winner will face the victors of the Ajax Amsterdam vs. AS Roma match.