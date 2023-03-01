Stetson Bennett Arrest Details Released

Additional details have emerged from the January arrest of former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. He was arrested in Dallas on Jan. 29 for public intoxication after police received calls about a man who was banging on doors. The Athens Banner-Herald released the arrest report from Dallas police which details what Bennett was doing before he was detained.

The report said police saw Bennett walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random (apartment) in an attempt to possibly avoid (the arresting officers) detection." Bennett was asked multiple times by police to come out from behind the wall while saying he was visiting a friend at the location but could not provide an address. Police went on to say they smelled alcohol on Bennett and could potentially be a victim of a crime if they didn't bring him into custody. Bennett, a two-time national champion, was in Dallas to train for the NFL Draft.

Bennett, 25, had one of the more interesting careers in college football history. Along with winning two national titles, Bennett is a two-time national championship offensive MVP winner, was named to the All-SEC Second Team and won the Manning Award in Burlsworth Trophy.

While speaking to On3 Sports in January, Bennett reflected on his college football career. "I told people coming out of high school and coming up to Georgia, it's the same concept. I was the starting quarterback in high school, people knew my name. It was a small town but once you get to Georgia, it's the same thing. And then once you hopefully go to the NFL, I imagine it's the same thing. People are going to have their opinions. My job is to go out there and play football, to get the ball in athletes hands and do it consistently and play hard and play to win," Bennett said.

"People can say whatever, I hear it but I don't really let it bother me. You can't listen to them when it's good and then not listen to them when it's bad or vice-versa. I just kind of hear it. I know what I'm supposed to do and what my job is supposed to do. And how to work to be able to perform at that level. It's really hard. So I can't be too focused on what everybody else has to say."