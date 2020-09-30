Stephen Curry Surprises Young Basketball Prodigy in 'Steve on Watch' Exclusive Clip

✖

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry just made a young basketball prodigy very happy. Six-year-old Sosa Cruz, who has a big social media following for her basketball skills, is featured in a brand new episode of Steve Harvey's Facebook Watch show STEVE on Watch. In an exclusive clip, Harvey is seen sharing gifts with Sosa and her father, Roberto Cruz, from Under Armour. Harvey then points to the screen to show Sosa that someone else wanted to say hello to her.

"What's up Sosa, it's Stephen Curry," the three-time NBA Champion said as he appeared on the screen. "I just wanted to check in with you. I hope you are doing well. Thank you so much for being the inspiration that you are to everybody that's watched you play and knows about your story. I know you love basketball as much as anybody. That's a game that's near and dear to my heart. It's something that I was once in your shoes inspiring to be the next professional basketball player."

Sosa's Instagram account boasts more than 10,000 followers; one post that shows the Atlanta native simultaneously dribbling two balls racked up over 300,000 views and was shared by ESPN. When speaking to Fox 5 in June, Sosa said her dream is to play in the NBA.

"She doesn't even know if it's a negative comment or positive comment," said Roberto Cruz. "I show her certain things. She's just doing her thing, looking beautiful and working hard." Roberto Cruz also said he sought out a boys AAU team for his daughter to hone her basketball skills. "They love Sosa," he added. "They treat her like the queen goddess of the team. Even the older teams, they look at her as the little sister. They take care of her."

As Curry mentioned, he knows all about loving the game of basketball at a young age. His father, Dell Curry, played in the NBA from 1986-2002. He spent the majority of his career with the Charlotte Hornets (1988-1998) and was named Sixth Man of the Year in 1994. Stephen Curry was able to learn the game from his father, which led to him being one of the best NBA players of all-time. Along with winning three NBA titles, Curry has been named NBA MVP twice and has been selected to play in the All-Star game six times. New episodes of STEVE on Watch are available weekly on Facebook Watch.