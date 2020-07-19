Stephen A. Smith's Take on Dwyane Wade and Nick Cannon Inspires Discourse on Twitter

First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith recently drew attention for his comments about Dwyane Wade and Nick Cannon, who made anti-Semitic comments during a YouTube interview with Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin. Smith said that he didn't know what Cannon said and called out those that wanted to "cancel" The Masked Singer host instead of "counseling" him. Additionally, Smith defended the former NBA player in Wade by saying that he doesn't have a "hateful bone" in his body.

When Twitter users heard these comments, they responded with some strong words. Some agreed with Smith and said that "there is nothing false" about what Cannon said. Others expressed appreciation over the ESPN host defending Wade. Another group of social media users, however, had a very different opinion. These users called out Smith for saying that he "doesn't know" what Cannon said during the controversial interview. They said he should have taken time to educate himself before speaking out.