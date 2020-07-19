Stephen A. Smith's Take on Dwyane Wade and Nick Cannon Inspires Discourse on Twitter
First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith recently drew attention for his comments about Dwyane Wade and Nick Cannon, who made anti-Semitic comments during a YouTube interview with Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin. Smith said that he didn't know what Cannon said and called out those that wanted to "cancel" The Masked Singer host instead of "counseling" him. Additionally, Smith defended the former NBA player in Wade by saying that he doesn't have a "hateful bone" in his body.
When Twitter users heard these comments, they responded with some strong words. Some agreed with Smith and said that "there is nothing false" about what Cannon said. Others expressed appreciation over the ESPN host defending Wade. Another group of social media users, however, had a very different opinion. These users called out Smith for saying that he "doesn't know" what Cannon said during the controversial interview. They said he should have taken time to educate himself before speaking out.
they are not listening
they don't want to hear us
they turn us down after George Flloyd protest fade away
i'm not a hater of no people creed color or race but the black man will never full look upon as a equal in this society.
✊🏿— Bobby Newport. (@All_Cake88) July 16, 2020
"may have been" antisemetic?! They WERE antisemetic and they were anti white. Why is it so hard to call it out? You want people to recognize mistreatment of blacks, but when they dish out the mistreatment, you turn a blind eye. Hypocrisy at its finest— Mack Williams (@IAmMackWilliams) July 16, 2020
Nick said nothing wrong just facts 🗣— Kobe (@iAm_Kobe1) July 16, 2020
I am a Jew and a black lives matter supporter as well! We are in the year 2020. There is no excuse to not fully educate yourself before you go on YouTube for the world to hear and go on an anti Semitic rant.— Darren Theodore (@darrenross23) July 16, 2020
Desean Jackson? What did Drew Brees say that was racist? He may have said something that was inconsiderate of the times we r living in but he wasn’t being racist and I think that’s pretty clear! U can’t gather the same from Jackson or Nick Cannon!— Sam Wright (@BBN613) July 16, 2020
Stephen I've watched you for years on ESPN. You know what Nick Canon said and you know the context in which he said them. It's unfathomable that you wouldn't know 3 hours later let alone 3 days later. What's unconscionable is that you couldn't come out and denounce it flatly.— Phillip Harbor (@PhillipHarbor) July 16, 2020
LETS GOOO!!! I like how “certain kinds of people” hate when you speak on things outside of Lebron dribbling a ball & yet you keep speaking on it. It’s necessary & should be addressed. You’re an inspiration to every young black professional around the globe Stephen A, thanks. ✊🏾— qaatil | 🐺 (@ThePatNasty) July 16, 2020
“May have been antisemitic, I don’t know” it’d be great if you could do some quick research before voicing your opinion on such a substantial platform, because it was very much so “antisemitic”.— Stephane vanier (@VanierStephane) July 17, 2020
That's not an excuse. He was anti-semitic and said "people without melanin are less"— 2020 CORONA SZN (15-50) (Eagles SB LV Champs) (@currybettr) July 16, 2020
It’s not a long clip. The racism is not hidden under “dog whistles” or trigger warnings. It is blatant racism to say that people are less human because of the color of their skin. I’m sure you heard the clip, but hide behind saying you don’t know what he said.— Dave (@padddyspub) July 16, 2020
People with that point of view literally see jewish people as less than human so no it WAS anto semitic, not “may have been”— ANDY (@theANDYLUL) July 16, 2020
I ♥️ what you said. If anyone knows anything about or who have followed Nick Cannon they know he is not a hateful guy. He apologized and he should be forgiven and Ge his jobs back and ownership of a show he created.— Karen Ruff (@silkyk467) July 19, 2020
Have you ever heard of the holocaust?— Mark Price 🤠🇺🇸🏴 (@osumark) July 19, 2020
You ridiculed Stephen Jackson for his support of DeSean Jackson after his anti-Semitic comments, where’s the same energy SAS? Canon’s comments were anti-Semitic, and as much as we all love Dwayne, his support was wrong, just like Stephen Jackson. Can you please explain more??— Ryan Ballis (@ryanballis22) July 16, 2020
