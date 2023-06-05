Stephen A. Smith Sends Message to Shannon Sharpe Following 'Undisputed' Exit

Shannon Sharpe is leaving Fox Sports, meaning he will no longer co-host the show Undisputed with Skip Bayless. And with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith having a strong relationship with Bayless, he shared his thoughts on Sharpe's exit on his FanDuel podcast. Smith said he's not going to speak negatively toward Bayless since the two worked together on the ESPN show First Take. But he had some encouraging words for Shapre, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens.

"When news was announced that Shannon Sharpe had been bought out of FS1 and he would be leaving at the conclusion of the NBA Finals, there were two things that came to my mind," Smith said, per the New York Post. "That's a big loss for the show Undisputed because Shannon matters, and that I don't know what his plans are, I don't know what he's trying to pursue, I don't know what he's after, but if Shannon Sharpe needs me, then I'm happy to be here for him. And if that includes him wanting to come on First Take, the bosses know that is something I would support."

Smith noted that if Sharpe were to join First Take, he would not be on the show daily since Smith has a rotation of talent that joins him, including Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky and Damien Woody. "I'm telling you right here: If Shannon Sharpe wanted to join that roster, there's no resistance from Stephen A. I've got love for Shannon Sharpe," Smith said.

Smith also stated that he's "not at all surprised" Sharpe is leaving Undisputed due to the friction the two had following Damar Hamlin's collapsing during an NFL game in January. Sharpe has not publicly commented on the report of him leaving but has liked several tweets about the exit.

Sharpe, who played tight end during his time in the NFL, joined Fox Sports in 2016, and he and Bayless have hosted Undisputed since its launch in September of that year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame previously worked for CBS Sports and served as a radio host for Sirius NFL Radio's Opening Drive morning program alongside Bob Papa.