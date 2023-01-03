Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Skips 'Undisputed' Over Skip Bayless' Tweet About Damar Hamlin

Skip Bayless was attacked on social media for the tweet he published about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And it looks like his FS1 co-host Shannon Sharpe is one of the many who is not happy with him. According to TMZ Sports, Sharpe skipped the Tuesday morning episode of the FS1 show Undisputed because he was upset with Bayless for tweeting about when the game will be rescheduled minutes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. TMZ Sports also said that FS1 wants Sharpe back as soon as possible but is not sure when he'll return.

Bayless took a ton of heat when he tweeted, "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant." When Bayless saw people attacking him, the 71-year-old tweeted, "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

Skip Bayless is running Undisputed on his own as Shannon Sharpe does not attend.



His tweets from last night are in the spotlight with regards to Damar Hamlin 🙏pic.twitter.com/RNb96QqMYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 3, 2023

On Undisputed, Bayless issued an apology for the tweet. "I apologize for what we've set out to do if it offends anyone because we're going to try to do the show pretty much as we usually do the show but I'll admit upfront, I'm still shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. "In fact, I'm still wrecked. In fact, I'm not sure I'm capable of doing this show today but after barely sleeping on it, I decided to give it a try. Maybe I'll fail, maybe we will fail but we're going to try."

Hamlin was sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is currently in critical condition. According to ESPN, the Bills sideline surrounded Hamlin when he was receiving treatment on the field. The NFL postponed the game and later announced that it won't resume this week. In a statement, the NFLPA said " everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."