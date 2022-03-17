Steelers QB Mason Rudolph and Tennis Pro Genie Bouchard Break up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Mason Rudolph and Genie Bouchard are calling it quits. According to TMZ Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and tennis pro have broken up after nearly two years of dating. The couple began their relationship in the fall of 2020, and Rudolph confirmed they were together on Valentine’s Day 2021 with an Instagram post, which has now been deleted.

TMZ Sports said it was an “amicable end” between Rudolph and Bouchard. The outlet added the two are remaining friends in the breakup and there’s no word yet on the cause of the split. Rudolph and Bouchard will continue to focus on their careers as they have a chance to do some big things this year.

Rudolph, 26, will battle for the starting quarterback spot now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired. He’s been the backup QB since being drafted by the Steelers in 2018. Rudolph has played in 17 games in Pittsburgh and completed 61.5% of his passes for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 80.9 passer rating. He will be competing with Mitch Trubisky who recently signed a two-year contract with the Steelers.

“It’s a great feeling,” Rudolph told media during his exit interview in January, per Sports Illustrated. “All that I want is a chance to compete and be the guy here. It seems like that’s more of a real possibility now more than ever opposed to the last four years of knowing as long as Ben is healthy, you’re not playing. That’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Bouchard, 28, made a name for herself in 2014 when she reached the finals at Wimbledon. She became the first Canadian-born player representing Canada to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in singles. In the same year, Bouchard reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open. In her singles career, Bouchard has won 280 matches and won one championship on the WTA Tour. She was recently doing work for the Tennis Channel and when asked about what she loves most about her job with the network, Bouchard said, “I think just learning the behind-the-scenes of what goes in for production for a show like this and the fact that I feel like I’ve improved since my first day and it’s just satisfying trying to improve my skills in this world.”