Pittsburgh Steelers to Sign New Quarterback Following Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have potentially found a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers agreed to a two-year contract. The report was later confirmed by CBS Sports and Trubisky told ESPN that he was going to sign with the Steelers or the New York Giants.

“This was the best opportunity for me and my family … the best way to get back on the field and try to win games … You’ve got to go out and earn it,” Trubisky told Fowler. This comes after Roethlisberger announced his retirement from the NFL on Jan. 18. Trubisky will compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting QB position. Rudolph has been with the Steelers since 2019 and has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games with 10 starts.

Last year, Trubisky played for the Buffalo Bills and was the backup QB for Josh Allen. He played in six games and threw for 43 yards and one interception while rushing for one touchdown. “Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes,” Trubisky told Fowler in February. “… [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”

Trubisky was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017. In his rookie season, Trubisky started 12 games and completed 59.4% of his passes while throwing for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a breakout season in 2018, completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and led the Bears to an NFC North title. In 2019, Trubisky took a step back, throwing for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while missing the postseason. And in 2020, Trubisky played in just 10 games and threw for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He did get the Bears to the postseason again but lost to the New Orleans Saints.

Roethlisberger was a member of the Steelers from 2004 to 2021. He led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins and was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Roethlisberger won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 and led the NFL in passing yards in 2014 and 2018.