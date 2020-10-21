Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Is Reportedly Dating Tennis Star Genie Bouchard

✖

Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph was previously linked to Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss. Now it appears that he is in a new relationship. TMZ reports that Rudolph is dating Canadian tennis star, Genie Bouchard.

The outlet spoke to a source close to the couple recently and learned that they are getting "pretty serious." Speculation about the budding romance continued recently when Bouchard posted a photo in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She held an espresso martini at a fancy restaurant and wrote "pitt stop" in the caption. According to TMZ, Rudolph "liked" the post on Instagram.

While sources are confirming the relationship, the NFL player and the tennis star have no done so just yet. Photos of each other have not surfaced on their respective profiles. Bouchard has shown herself at a pumpkin patch and a tennis court while Rudolph posted a photo of himself with his father.

Bouchard turned heads in March when she tweeted about quarantine being better if she had a boyfriend. This comment led to one fan, comedian Bob Menery, commenting on social media about how he "loves her" before FaceTiming with the tennis star. He asked Bouchard to "Netflix and chill" with him, and she agreed, per Larry Brown Sports. However, the pair took part in some negotiations.

Menery offered $500 dollars to Bouchard to go on a date with him, but she said that it was not enough and that $3,000 would feed the staff at a hospital. The comedian responded by saying that he would spend an extra $1,000 if she ordered food in a British accent. The pair reportedly settled on $1,600 for a FaceTime date or $4,000 for an in-person meeting.

"Why are you doing this to me, Bob?" Bouchard reportedly asked. "You’re guilting me … so I feel I have to say yes because it’s for charity, but I’m also highly uncomfortable with that. I’m going to say yes but I have no skill whatsoever in imitating accents." It is unclear if Bouchard and Menery ever went on the date, but the comedian did make his presence known on Rudolph's page. He commented on the photo of Rudolph and his father, writing "You son of a !!!! Lol."

While Rudolph started eight games during the 2019 season, he hasn't had to lead the offense during the early portions of the 2020 season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back to full health and is playing very well once again. The Steelers are 5-0 for the first time since 1978, only the second time doing so in the storied franchise's history.