Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Confirms Relationship With Tennis Pro Eugenie Bouchard

Rumors surfaced in October that Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph was dating Tennis star, Eugenie Bouchard. Months later, he has confirmed the reports. The two went "Instagram official" on Valentine's Day.

Rudolph celebrated the holiday with a photo of him and Bouchard embracing on the beach. They wore bathing suits and had smiles on their faces. "My Valentine [heart emoji]," he wrote in the caption of the post. If there were any doubts about the identity of his valentine, Rudolph tagged Bouchard.

Bouchard didn't post any photos of Rudolph on her Instagram profile, but she showed off a suite at the Four Seasons Residence Aviara. The room was decorated with red roses and had a bottle of champagne. There were more roses in the bathroom of the suite. She also posted a photo of her lounging on a beach chair while wearing the red bikini.

Rumors circulated about the couple in 2020 after the quarterback was briefly linked to Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss. Rudolph was spotted with Sluss getting coffee in Los Angeles in April. TMZ said in the report at the time that the two were "lovey-dovey."

However, the situation changed months later when Bouchard posted a photo in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She held an espresso martini at a fancy restaurant and wrote "pitt stop" in the caption. Rudolph "liked" the post on Instagram. Neither Rudolph nor Bouchard confirmed the relationship at the time and continued to post photos from their respective lives on their profiles. However, the outlet later spoke to sources close to Rudolph and Bouchard and learned that they were "getting pretty serious."

While sources confirmed the relationship to TMZ, the NFL player and the tennis star opted to keep the connection private. Photos of each other did not surface on their respective profiles. Bouchard showed herself at a pumpkin patch and a tennis court while Rudolph posted a picture of himself with his father. He also continued to keep fans updated about business trips around the NFL.

While rumors persisted about a relationship, Rudolph continued to back up Ben Roethlisberger during a 12-4 season. He started eight games during the 2019 season but only had to lead the offense once in 2020. Roethlisberger sat out the season finale against the Cleveland Browns and threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Steelers lost 24-22 to the division rival.