Social Media Calls out Ray Ciccarelli for Quitting NASCAR Over Confederate Flag Ban
NASCAR made the big decision to ban the Confederate flag at races, which sparked a lot of reactions. But when it comes to the drivers, Ray Ciccarelli is the only one to speak against the move publicly. The 50-year old NASCAR Truck Series driver went to Facebook to announce he's quitting once the 2020 season concludes. Ciccarelli doesn't like NASCAR is making one group happy while upsetting another.
"Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli wrote in his post. "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love." I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are [people] that do and it doesn't make them a racist; all you are doing is f—ing one group to cater to another and I ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"
When fans saw that Ciccarelli was quitting NASCAR, they called him out for his decision. Here's a look at what Twitter had to say about Ciccarelli.
It’s official he’s insulted more races than he’s won https://t.co/QDOaPSb6KU— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th.
It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-related.— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 11, 2020
Honestly gotta respect Ray Ciccarelli for making his entire racing career an ode to the Confederacy by staunchly refusing to win EVER pic.twitter.com/LUxDADmimp— Aaron West (@oeste) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli is apparently 0-31 in Nascar. So, he's never done well with different races. #RayCiccarelli— Evan (@skinnycoolkid) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli leaving NASCAR because of Rebel flag ban. I love NASCARS response🤣 pic.twitter.com/fPscJAAnSB— iDG (@iDGRic) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli is quitting NASCAR because they've banned the confederate flag. Or is it because..."With 32 races under his belt, 50-year-old Ray Ciccarelli has never won a NASCAR race." Well, we can see why he identified with the confederates.. #BlackLivesMatter— Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) June 11, 2020
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced that he's quitting because NASCAR banned the Confederate flag.
He finished his career with 0 wins.
He went on a long rant shaming kneeling during the anthem & banning the flag: https://t.co/SllEisfyz2 pic.twitter.com/E8CWDBpm1o— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli has never won a NASCAR race. His best finish last year was 33rd place.
So it kinda makes sense that he sides with the losers of the Civil War. #ConfederateFlag #ConfederateMonuments https://t.co/CymaASdB5p— (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) June 11, 2020
Damn! Where’d lil ol @rayciccarelli go 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ejYEd77tvX— RagNiesha Ragnarson the Dane (@DocBow85) June 11, 2020
Glad to see racist Ray Ciccarelli quit #NASCAR and try to blame it on the Confederate flag and not the fact he ain't won anything. pic.twitter.com/UWc6YuveWY— Michael Oliver (@MrOliv3r) June 11, 2020
NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli has never even won a race. Like the confederacy, he knows how to quit while he’s behind.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 11, 2020
Like Ray Ciccarelli, I too am announcing my retirement from NASCAR without ever winning a race. pic.twitter.com/72nBabtEnX— Aaron (@roneman90) June 11, 2020
Ray Ciccarelli quit @NASCAR because he was a shitty driver with a shitty little record, just fyi 🤡🤠 pic.twitter.com/w7SfFA482f— white moderates got humanity living like 🤡 (@james_jamesx2) June 11, 2020
NASCAR Truck series is going to have to find someone else to finish 28th each week because Ray Ciccarelli is done with this racial equality BS.— George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) June 11, 2020
#BLM pic.twitter.com/xdZpWgIN5r
A moment of silence as #NASCAR mourns the loss of racin' redneck Ray Ciccarelli, who is going to take his Confederate flag, Hurt Feelings and zero wins and no poles in 18 races and go home to mama— George Diaz (@georgediaz) June 11, 2020
He should have stopped at "drive" #RayCiccarelli pic.twitter.com/mQNurIEBAx— L tha Dollar (@supadollar) June 11, 2020
BREAKING: NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli will quit because they banned the Confederate flag
UPDATE: We still don't know who Ray Ciccarelli is
UPDATE: Actually, we don't know what a NASCAR truck driver is
UPDATE: Actually nevermind, no one cares— Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) June 11, 2020
Wait #RayCiccarelli is leaving? Great who’s gonna replace him in 33rd place with 0 wins? Ugh this sucks. @NASCAR is gonna miss him. pic.twitter.com/QzpIyBwOsz— Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) June 11, 2020
Suspected white supremacist NASCAR truck racer Ray Ciccarelli says he's quitting after Confederate flag ban...
He’s going on a mayonnaise hunger strikehttps://t.co/DAznHyPKov— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 11, 2020
Ray Big Mad! You ain’t win a damn thang anyway 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0nv8swJ3Qv— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) June 11, 2020
What does #RayCiccarelli have in common with the south? Quitting after they can't seem to win. Here's the flag yall should be flying. pic.twitter.com/dS4y4vmxze— Putin Bends Conservatives Over A Desk (@DonaldJDementia) June 11, 2020