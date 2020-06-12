Social Media Calls out Ray Ciccarelli for Quitting NASCAR Over Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR made the big decision to ban the Confederate flag at races, which sparked a lot of reactions. But when it comes to the drivers, Ray Ciccarelli is the only one to speak against the move publicly. The 50-year old NASCAR Truck Series driver went to Facebook to announce he's quitting once the 2020 season concludes. Ciccarelli doesn't like NASCAR is making one group happy while upsetting another.

"Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli wrote in his post. "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love." I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are [people] that do and it doesn't make them a racist; all you are doing is f—ing one group to cater to another and I ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"

When fans saw that Ciccarelli was quitting NASCAR, they called him out for his decision. Here's a look at what Twitter had to say about Ciccarelli.